Liz Young wins Women's Indian Open as amateur Mannat is top Indian

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27 : Liz Young of England won her second Ladies European Tour title as she took the USD 400,000 Women's Indian Open by one stroke at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Sunday.

Never having missed the cut in eight previous visits, Young extended that streak to nine as she shot 72 and totalled 2-under 286 to win by one shot over four others who tied for second.

Young amateur Mannat Brar (76-75-71-70) had the double honour of top amateur and was also the best-finishing Indian in tied 11th place on 4 over par 292, with professionals Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi tied for 15th two strokes behind the teenager. They were 6-over 294.

Tvesa Malik was T26 on 9 over 297 while Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor shared 31st place on 10 over 298.

"The last two days were a mix for me," Mannat said after her sound. "I wasn't at my best with the irons, but my short game made up for it. Today and yesterday, though, I really started hitting my irons well and had a great feel for the greens. I could read the slopes and use them to my advantage, which helped me perform well over the four days.

"I've had a strong amateur career so far, being ranked as India's top player for quite a while. I've represented India internationally, and this event was another highlightI'm genuinely proud and grateful to be in this position," Mannat added.

The 42-year-old Liz Young from Southampton totalled 2 under par 286 to add her name to a list of British winners of the Hero Women's Indian Open that includes England's Dame Laura Davies (2010) and Becky Morgan (2018) of Wales who are also the two past champions older than the 2024 winner.

Young's only other title on the Ladies European Tour came at the Swiss Ladies Open after 13 winless years on the tour since turning professional in 2009. The Hero Women's Indian Open was her 248th match on the LET. A third place at the Dutch Ladies Open in July was her previous best finish of the season.

Young (74-73-67-72) fought off all challenges from Manon De Roey (74-74-65-74) of Belgium and compatriot Alice Hewson (72-70-71-79) and a host of others including Morocco's Maha Haddioui (71-77-71-69).

At the 18th tee, Young was a shot ahead of De Roey with Hewson having fallen off the pace and De Roey being her main challenger. Young found the water and bogeyed, but De Roey was unable to make par to force a play-off.

Hewson finished with a triple-bogey eight to fall out of the top 10.

De Roey with bogeys on 17 and 18 fell into shared second with Singapore's Shannon Tan, Frenchwoman Agathe Sauzon and Momoka Kobori of New Zealand at 1-under 287.

Only five players broke par for their final score in a week when the golf course tested the player to the fullest.

Young received the winner's cheque of USD 60,000 from Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

Speaking to the media after the win, a beaming Young said, "I think I'll take a couple of days to sink in but it was it was a close battle all day. Me and Manon as good friends. She was playing well all day and I just happened to hole a good birdie putt on 15 that tied us up and I managed to make it interesting on the last for everybody."

On her frame of mind after finding the water on hole 18, Young added, "It was a good shot but went into the water. And that putt was a very similar putt to the one I held in Switzerland in my first win, so I was just thinking of that.

"The week has been great. I've enjoyed it. It's been a really tough challenge mentally and physically. Especially today, it was really hot out there and humid. For every shot out there, you've got to think your way around. Every putt, you can't let up on. So it's very mentally and physically exhausting, but I feel I did a good job with it this week.

"I've always played well here. This type of golf course suits my game. Every year it's always on my mind that this is a good one for me to have a go at, but this year it's finally come true."

Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour had the day's only effort-free card, her 5 under 67 studded with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15 helping her into a share of sixth place. In all, there were 15 sub-par rounds on Sunday, the most in the four days of competition at the testing DLF course.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor