LLC 2024: India Capitals to face Konark Suryas Odisha in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3 India Capitals, are set to return to action in their fifth game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 after their last two encounters were abandoned due to rain. The Capitals will face Konark Suryas Odisha, here at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Friday.

India Capitals currently sit second in the league standings with 4 points from 4 matches (1 win, 1 loss, and 2 no results). Meanwhile, Konark Suryas Odisha are right behind them in third place, also with 4 points from as many matches.

With their last two matches against Konark Suryas and Manipal Tigers rained out, India Capitals are keen to return to action and push for a victory.

The team will look to Ben Dunk, who has been sensational with the bat this season, as well as other pivotal players like Dwayne Smith, NamanOjha, Ian Bell, Ashley Nurse, and Colin de Grandhomme to deliver strong performances.

In the bowling department, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Mpofu, Iqbal Abdulla, and ParwinderAwana will be responsible for keeping the opposition’s score in check.

Speaking ahead of the match, India Capitals captain Ian Bell stated, "We're ready to take on the challenge in Jammu. While we were a little disappointed with our previous encounters being washed out, the team is now focused and determined as we move to a new venue. We’ve been working on key areas and are eager to execute our plans effectively tomorrow."

Konark Suryas Odisha also faced consecutive washouts, with their second match against Manipal Tigers and third game against India Capitals being abandoned due to rain. In their last completed match, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Southern Super Stars.

Despite this setback, Konark’s line-up, featuring Kevin O'Brien, Ross Taylor, and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf), will be aiming to secure their second win of the season and move up the standings.

With both teams having identical records and experienced players on both sides, this match promises to be an exciting contest in the Legends League Cricket 2024 and crucial for both their campaigns.

India Capitals Squad: Ian Bell (Captain), Kirk Edwards, Dwayne Smith, Ben Dunk, NamanOjha, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, DhruvRaval, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashley Nurse, ParwinderAwana, Pankaj Singh, PawanSuyal, Chirs Mpofu, Barinder Saran, Bharat Chipli and Faiz Fazal

KonarkSuryas Odisha Squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O' Brien, Ross Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Richard Levi, DilshanMunaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pravin Tambe, DiweshPathania, KP Appanna, Ambati Rayudu, and Navin Stewart.

