LLC 2024: India Capitals to face Toyam Hyderabad in campaign opener

Jodhpur, Sep 20 India Capitals, are all set to start their campaign for Season 3 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) as they face last season’s runner-up, Toyam Hyderabad (formerly known as Urbanrisers Hyderabad), in their first match on Saturday at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The Capitals, winners of the inaugural season of LLC, are eager to start strong under the able leadership of their newly-appointed captain, Ian Bell, a former English batting legend.

In a major leadership change, Gautam Gambhir, who captained the India Capitals to their maiden LLC title in 2022, has stepped down to take on the role of chief coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team.

Ian Bell, renowned for his stylish batting and exceptional cricketing understanding, will lead the team into Season 3, bringing with him over a decade of international cricket experience.

India Capitals boast a strong squad featuring Ashley Nurse, a powerful all-rounder, Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting and Colin de Grandhomme, a versatile player capable of changing the game with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, explosive opener Ben Dunk is expected to provide fast starts for the Capitals.

The squad is further strengthened by former Indian stars and seasoned campaigners, including Naman Ojha, Parwinder Awana, Barinder Saran, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Iqbal Abdullah, all of whom will contribute significantly with both bat and ball.

India Capitals’ opponents and last season’s runner-up, Toyam Hyderabad, led by former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, are expected to pose a strong challenge.

The Hyderabad team features a lineup of seasoned players, including Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Peter Trego, and George Worker, all of whom bring extensive experience from various T20 leagues and could be a potential threat to the Capitals.

India Capitals squad for LLC 2024: Ian Bell (c), Kirk Edwards, Dwayne Smith, Ben Dunk, Naman Ojha, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Dhruv Raval, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashley Nurse, Parwinder Awana, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Chirs Mpofu, Barinder Saran, Bharat Chipli and Faiz Fazal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor