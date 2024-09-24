LLC is a great platform for retired cricketers: Dhawal Kulkarni

Jodhpur, Sep 24 Former India cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni, who is playing for the India Capitals in the ongoing Legends Cricket League (LLC), said the tournament offers a great platform for retired players to stay connected with cricket.

In domestic cricket, Kulkarni last played in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy title win in March. After participating in 96 first-class matches, the right-arm bowler grabbed 285 wickets. He also took 223 wickets in 130 List A games and 154 in 162 Twenty20 matches.

"It is very tough to play after 4-5 months due to rain in Mumbai but we trained in Jodhpur before the tournament and coaches and physio did a great job in managing our workload for the tournament. It takes time for your body to get used to and in T20I we don't get much time to adjust," Kulkarni told IANS.

"Legends Cricket League is a great platform for the retired cricketers who want to continue playing. It is a good platform for them to stay connected with cricket. Previously, former cricketers were limited to only coaching and commentating after hanging their boots," the veteran pacer added.

Kulkarni, who made his India debut against England in Birmingham in 2014, went on to play 12 ODI matches and two T20Is, taking a combined 22 scalps for the country. The 35-year-old pacer never got a chance to represent the country in Test cricket despite his impressive domestic career.

