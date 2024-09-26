LLC Season 2: Southern Superstars register their second win

Jodhpur, Sep 25 Banking on Jesal Karia’s all-round performance, Southern Superstars registered their second win in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 by defeating India Capitals by four wickets with five balls to spare at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Dwayne Smith and Faiz Fazal opened the innings for India Capitals. They lost their first wicket at 14 runs on the board, as Faiz Fazal (9) was dismissed by Abdur Razzak.

Dwayne Smith scored 36 from 33 balls. Naman Ojha managed to add 16 from 21 balls. Ben Dunk remained the top scorer for his side as he scored 61 from 29 balls. Ashley Nurse remained unbeaten on 40* from 24 balls and helped his team put a total of 171/4 in 20 overs.

For Southern Superstars, Jesal Karia took 2-53 in four overs. Abdur Razzak and Pawan Negi took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 172 on the board, Martin Guptill and Shreevats Goswami opened the innings for Southern Superstars. The duo added 41 runs for the first wicket before Shreevats Goswami was dismissed for 17 from 17 balls by Parvinder Awana. Parthiv Patel was dismissed on the very first ball of his innings by Parvinder Awana.

Pawan Negi along with Martin Guptill tried to build a partnership but Guptill was dismissed for 36 from 28 balls. Pawan Negi managed to add 38 from 26 balls. Towards the end, Chirag J. Gandhi and Jesal Karia added 61 runs for the seventh wicket partnership to help their team win the match by 4 wickets. While Gandhi remained unbeaten on 38* from 21 balls, Karia also remained not out on 23* from 18 balls.

For India Capitals, Rahul Sharma was the pick of the bowlers who took 3/35 in 4 overs. Parvinder Awana took 2/35 in 4 overs. Colin de Grandhomme managed to pick up one wicket in the innings.

Brief scores:

India Capitals 171/4 in 20 overs (Ben Dunk 61, Ashley Nurse 40*; Jesal Karia 2-53, Abdur Razzak 1-6) lost to Southern Superstars 174/6 in 19.1 overs (Chirag Gandhi 38*, Pawan Negi 38; Rahul Sharma 3-35)

