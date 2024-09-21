LLC Season 3: India Capitals start campaign with nail-biting win over Toyam Hyderabad

Jodhpur, Sep 21 India Capitals began their Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 3 campaign with a thrilling one-run victory over Toyam Hyderabad at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here on Saturday. After setting a challenging target of 186, thanks to a 60-run knock by Ben Dunk and late hitting by Ashley Nurse and Colin de Grandhomme, the Capitals successfully defended their total with a disciplined bowling performance.

Ben Dunk was named Man of the Match for his outstanding contribution. The Capitals will next face the Southern Superstars on September 25 at the same venue.

In his debut as captain of India Capitals, Ian Bell won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the team got off to a challenging start, losing opener Dwayne Smith for 14 runs off 9 balls early in the second over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha played a crucial role at the top, scoring a brisk 26 runs off 27 balls before being stumped in the 8th over.

Despite the early wickets, the middle order provided stability. Ben Dunk led the charge with an outstanding knock of 60 off 35 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. Dunk anchored the innings with aggressive intent, building crucial partnerships to propel the Capitals towards a respectable total of 185/5 in 20 overs.

Ashley Nurse (30 off 19) and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (31* off 23 balls) made some crucial contributions down the order with an aggressive approach. For Hyderabad, Bipul Sharma and Samiullah Shinwari chipped in with economical performances. Sharma conceded only 21 runs in his three overs, while Shinwari claimed 2 wickets for 27 runs in his 3-over spell.

Chasing 186 for victory, Toyam Hyderabad got off to a good start, with opener Chadwick Walton (18 off 14) and George Worker contributing 41 runs. Walton was dismissed in the fifth over. At the other end, George Worker looked composed, anchoring the innings with a solid 52 off 43 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann contributed an aggressive 28 off 20, but Suresh Raina, Toyam Hyderabad’s captain, was dismissed for just 4 off 6 balls and couldn't contribute much.

George Worker’s dismissal in the 17th over marked a turning point in Toyam Hyderabad's chase. Despite a late surge from Peter Trego, who scored 38 runs off 18 balls, Hyderabad fell short of the target, managing only 184/7.

This was largely due to a brilliant final over by Zimbabwean bowler Mpofu. The India Capitals bowlers excelled under pressure, with Rahul Sharma delivering a standout performance, taking 2-21 in four overs. Dhawal Kulkarni also made a valuable contribution, claiming 2-41 in his full quota of overs.

Brief scores:

India Capitals 185/5 in 20 overs (Ben Dunk 60, Colin de Grandhomme 31 not out; Samiullah Shinwari 2-27) beat Toyam Hyderabad 184/7 in 20 overs (George Worker 52, Peter Trego 38; Rahul Sharma 2/21) won by 1 run.

