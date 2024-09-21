LLC Season 3: Konark Suryas Odisha overcame Manipal Tigers in opening match

Jodhpur, Sep 21 Konark Suryas Odisha (KSO) started their campaign in the Legends League Cricket Season 3 on a happy note, securing a well-fought victory against the Manipal Tigers in an electrifying opening match at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here on Friday.

With the spotlight on this inaugural match of the tournament, the Konark Suryas Odisha team demonstrated their dominance, skill, and strategy, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Manipal Tigers won the toss and elected to field first, looking to capitalize on early conditions and put pressure on Konark Suryas Odisha's batting lineup. However, KSO managed to post the winning score.

Batting first, Konark Suryas Odisha posted a below-par score of 104/9 in 20 overs. They then restricted the Manipal Tigers to 102/8 in their allotted quota of overs to win the match by two runs.

With this win, KSO has firmly announced their arrival in the league, and fans are eager to see them build on this momentum as the tournament progresses.

Speaking about the team's victory, Irfan Pathan, captain of Konark Suryas Odisha said, “This first match was really special for us. The way the team came together and executed the plan was amazing. Everyone gave their 100%, and the support from the fans truly lifted us.

"Starting the season with a win feels great, and I’m really proud to represent Konark Suryas Odisha. Hats off to the Manipal Tigers for giving us a really tough competition. We’ll enjoy this moment but stay focused on what’s ahead. There’s a long road in this league, and we’re ready for it,” he said.

