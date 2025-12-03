LNIPE team raises concerns over transportation issues at Khelo India University Games 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 : The Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) Gwalior women's basketball team has raised concerns over transportation arrangements at the Khelo India University Games 2025, claiming that a lack of timely communication forced them to arrange their own travel ahead of a scheduled match.

Team physiotherapist Deepshika said the situation unfolded when the transport allotted to them did not arrive as expected.

"Today our allotted vehicle was due at 10 AM, but it had already left the hotel 10 minutes earlier, and we had no information about it. We only found out when we called the driver," she told ANI.

"Then we had to book the autos because our match was about to start... We even made a video call to the LOC to confirm that we are in autos," she added.

Team coach Dilip echoed the concerns, saying such lapses affect the players' mindset.

"There are problems... Such mistakes should not happen because our team's match was at 11:30 AM. The team gets mentally disturbed because of this," he said.

Responding to the issue, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the event is being conducted at international standards and clarified that transportation is operating as per schedule.

"A program of an international standard is being held in Rajasthan. I already briefed that there are cars and buses for every team, but they only run on schedule. If some players want to return early, we have arranged for taxis for them. There is nothing wrong with someone travelling in a taxi," he said.

