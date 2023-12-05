Local talent starts as favourites as stage is set for US Kids Indian Championships

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 5 : The stage is set for the flagship event of US Kids India, where 91 youngsters from eight countries, including India, are set to compete in the third US Kids Golf Indian Championships.

The three-day 54-hole event from December 6 to December 8 is one of the global events where the players earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Scoreboard points, which play a crucial role in getting into college golf and other international events. The players will also earn priority points to earn a spot in the 2024 US Kids European Championships in Scotland and the 2024 US Kids World Championships at the world-famous courses in Pinehurst next year.

Apart from the host India, the seven countries that will be represented are Canada, the United States, Kenya, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, and the UK.

There will be competitions in eight age groups for Boys from Under-7 to the section 15-18 and there will be competitions in five age groups for Girls from the age of eight to Girls 15-18. The entries include 67 boys and 24 girls.

The three-day at the Classic Golf and Country Resort will have age-specific yardages in all sections.

Indian golfers, who have had some excellent results in US Kids European and US Kids World Championships in 2023, will look forward to more success.

"Playing at home will be a big advantage for Indian golfers, as many have played their competitions on US Kids Local Tour at the same Classic Golf and Country Club," said Rajesh Srivastava, President, US Kids Golf India.

"The increase in the number of players on the local tour and the excellent scores, often under par, makes us believe that US Kids Golf India has brought to the fore some very good talent. We want our youngsters to qualify for the European and World Championships."

He added, "The advent of US Kids Golf series in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand has increased interest in various parts of Asia. We will be expanding to more countries, and we have plans for a US Kids Golf Asia Tour."

Some of the top Indian challengers are Nihal Cheema in Boys 7, Kabir Goyal, the Indian Championship winner in Boys 7, who has now moved into Boys 8. Another past winner, Adit Veeramachaneni, will now play in Boys 10 after having won Boys 9 in 2022.

Similarly, the Boys 11 category will feature Vidit Aggarwal, who won the Boys 10 title last year.

As usual, Boys 13-14 will see a large field including Prince Bainsla, Arshvant Srivastava, Ayan Dubey, Sohang Har Kantor and Zorawar Singh Toor.

The defending champion in Boys 15-18 Ishaan Ahuja will face Pritish Singh Karayat, the winner of Boys 13-14 title in 2022. Other strong Indians in Boys 15-18 will include the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, Anshul Bhatti, Veer Ganapathy and Manyaveer Bhadoo.

India's top stars in various Girls' age groups will include Ahana Shah (Girls 8), Naina Kapoor (Girls 11-12) and Ananya Sood and Parnika Sharma in Girls 13-14.

