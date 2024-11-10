Lockie Ferguson's hat-trick powers New Zealand to five-run victory over Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller

Dambulla, Nov 10 Lockie Ferguson's sensational hat-trick helped New Zealand defend a modest total of 108 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, marking a dramatic turnaround in a match that had initially looked to be slipping away from the Kiwis.

The fast bowler’s stunning performance also saw him join an exclusive list of New Zealand cricketers who have claimed a T20I hat-trick.

New Zealand’s innings struggled from the outset, as they were stifled by a superb bowling effort from Sri Lanka. Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout, picking up four wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara also made key contributions. This relentless pressure reduced New Zealand to a challenging total of just 108/10, setting Sri Lanka up with a seemingly manageable target.

However, Ferguson’s brilliance turned the game on its head. With Sri Lanka's chase underway, he struck on the last ball of the sixth over, dismissing Kusal Perera to leave Sri Lanka at 25/3. Just two overs later, Ferguson went on a rampage, removing Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over, completing his hat-trick and leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 34/4.

Ferguson's figures of 3/8 were instrumental in dismantling Sri Lanka’s middle order, and he became just the fifth New Zealand bowler to take a men's T20I hat-trick. The others on this exclusive list include Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, and Matt Henry. Southee, notably, is the only player to have achieved this feat twice.

Despite the low target, Ferguson’s remarkable spell ensured Sri Lanka’s chase faltered under mounting pressure, and New Zealand sealed an impressive five-run victory. His match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

