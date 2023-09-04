Lokesh Suji, director of ESFI elected to membership committee of global esports body

New Delhi, Sep 4 Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has been elected to the membership committee of the International Esports Federation (IESF) for a three-year term.

The General Body of the IESF elected Lokesh Suji, who is also vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), to its Membership Committee.

This is the first time that an Indian has become a part of the membership committee of the International Esports Federation.

The IESF is a global Esports organisation working towards promoting Esports as a true sport beyond language, race, and culture barriers.

Its Membership Committee is instrumental in upholding consistency, fairness, and excellence among its members. They enforce the federation's rules, promote integrity, and nurture unity within the Esports community. The committee also carefully assesses new member applications to maintain high standards and advance the global Esports mission, informed a release on Monday.

The elections for the membership committee were conducted during the recent Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of the IESF on August 28 in Iasi, Romania, where out of the 70 voting and present members, a majority of 42 member countries voted for Suji.

Vlad Marinescu, President of the IESF expressed his elation on Suji’s election.

“We are thrilled to introduce Lokesh Suji as the newest addition to the IESF Membership Committee. Drawing from our extensive collaboration over the past few years, I possess unwavering confidence in his passion, capabilities, and commitment to advancing the global Esports community," he said.

"Under Lokesh's leadership, ESFI has not only significantly contributed to raising Esports to a multi-sport status in India, but the nation has also achieved remarkable milestones on the global stage. His vision for promoting democratic and transparent processes seamlessly aligns with ours, making him an invaluable asset for propelling the growth of the IESF family."

"Lokesh epitomises the essence of Indian culture, reflecting the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family)', which celebrates a world without boundaries and envisions global unity as one harmonious family,” he added.

ESFI will also be sending a 15-member contingent to compete at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where Esports is debuting as an official medal sport.

"It is an honour to be elected to the Membership Committee of the IESF and be part of an organization that has been driving the global Esports movement forward for so long. This election is a testament to the dedication of ESFI and the growth of the Indian Esports community. I would like to thank all the members of the IESF for their continuous support and look forward to working with the committee to contribute to the growth and integrity of Esports on a global scale," said Suji in response to his election.

