Looking forward to the unique challenges and passionate crowds: Sunil Narine on joining DSG

New Delhi, July 24 Durban’s Super Giants new West Indian signing Sunil Narine is "looking forward to the unique challenges" of playing in the SA20.

Narine is one of the most experienced T20 players in the world. The all-rounder is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, a multiple Indian Premier League champion and has played over 550 T20 matches in leagues all around the globe.

The 37-year-old has though only played one season previously in South Africa, where he helped the now-defunct Cape Cobras finish runners-up in the domestic T20 competition back in the 2013/14 season. He will be making his SA20 debut in Season 4.

“I’m really excited to start a new chapter with DSG later this year,” Narine said.

“It’s my first time playing in SA20, and I’m looking forward to the unique challenges it will present and the passionate crowds.”

Former England captain Jos Buttler will also be taking up a new SA20 challenge at DSG after playing the first two seasons for Paarl Royals.

Buttler was prolific in both seasons, finishing as the top run-scorer in the competition with 391 runs in the inaugural season, and a further 408 runs the following year, for a SA20 aggregate of 799 runs.

The 34-year-old missed Season 3 due to international commitments and will now be fostering a fresh path with the Super Giants.

“Playing in South Africa has always been special for me and I look forward to contributing to a team that is bold and ambitious,” Buttler said.

“I‘ve had a great chat with Dr Sanjiv Goenka and can’t wait to get stuck in with DSG.”

Super Giants coach Lance Klusener welcomed the duo to Kingsmead with open arms, along with the retention of fan favourites Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad.

“We are thrilled to continue our journey with Klaasen and Noor - both of whom have been phenomenal for DSG,” Klusener said.

“Klaasen’s firepower and calmness under pressure, along with Noor’s wizardry with the ball, give us a dynamic edge.

“Jos and Sunil bring leadership, experience, and match-winning ability that every team dreams of. We’re building a well-rounded squad that can adapt and dominate.”

