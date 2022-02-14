Los Angeles Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI here at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

This is the second Super Bowl win for LA Rams and their first in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams were without their star receiver Odell Beckam Jr and the side was trailing 16-20, but in the end, the Rams managed to show great grit and determination and they managed to win the contest.

The match was played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood just outside of Los Angeles, which opened in September 2020, reported Variety.

This was the fifth time that LA Rams appeared in the Super Bowl. They had made it to the event for the first time in 1980.

Many stars such as Ryan Reynolds, the Rock were at the game. At the halftime show, stars such as Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lemar, and 50 Cent performed their hit tracks as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

