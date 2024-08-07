"Loss of medal for India": Yogeshwar Dutt on Vinesh's disqualification in 50 kg category final

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 7 : Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the 50 kg category final at Paris Olympics, former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said that it was a loss of a medal for India.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match today.

Speaking to ANI, Yogeshwar said that it was painful to see her being disqualified in the wrestling 50 kg category event. He added that people should stand behind Vinesh.

"It is a loss of a medal for India and also for Vinesh. It is painful the way she has been disqualified. It is time to stand by her as she was competing for India. Similar things have happened with international players also. Sadly, politics is being brought into it. All international wrestlers know UWW and Olympic rules," Yogeshwar said.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

India will hope for medals in the remaining events where its athletes are competing. Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of these ame from shooting.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.

