"Lot of learnings for me" says Rifle shooter Ramita Jindal after missing out on a medal in 10m Air Rifle

Paris [France], July 29 : Indian Rifle shooter Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal as she finished in seventh spot in the final of the 10-metre air rifle women's competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

It was Ramita's first Olympics, while speaking to ANI, she shared her experience and said that her recent season had been incredibly rewarding.

"The experience was really great for me, a lot of things I learnt here and I definitely take these takeaways from me, there are a lot of learnings and I will use this experience for the upcoming season," said Ramita.

they noted that they had learnt a lot and gained significant skills during this time. the lessons were described as essential takeaways that they would carry forward, contributing to substantial personal growth. they expressed their commitment to applying these insights for success in the upcoming season.

Ramita praised Manu Bhaker for winning the bronze medal and said that after Manu won a medal, many gained hope since both she and Manu had been competing for a long time. T

"After Manu's medal, we now have got that hope because me and Manu have been playing for a long time now, it is motivating for us that if she can do it, then we can also do it. The team is very confident now," she noted.

Ramita described Bhaker as very hardworking and deserving of her medal, believing that everyone would look up to her dedication and achievements.

"Bhaker is my inspiration, when I started my career, she was already in Tokyo, and she was already in good form in that time. I have been looking at her for a long time, I have been in the team for the last 4 years, and I have observed her, she is very hardworking, and definitely she deserves the medal, everybody will look upto her, and will look at her dedication and everything she did," she said.

Ramita emphasized that everyone in the shooting contingent had put in a lot of effort and that the team was very competitive and in good form, making them well-prepared to perform well and potentially win more medals.

"There can be more medals, everybody has really worked hard. Everybody worked hard in our contingent and we can bring more medals and everyone is very competitive and in good form and can perform well, " she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor