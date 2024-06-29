Lots of more responsibility on my shoulders: Kapil Dev after taking over as president of PGTI

New Delhi [India], June 29 : After taking over as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), World Cup-winning former India cricket captain Kapil Dev said that lots of more responsibility will be on his shoulders now.

Earlier on Thursday, Kapil Dev took over as President of the PGTI. The development marks a new chapter for the PGTI, the governing body for men's professional golf in India.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev said that he feels very happy after being the new President of the PGTI. He added that they have to make sure the players are given more matches.

"I am very happy, lots of more responsibility on my shoulders. Now I have to make sure all the players know we can look after them and give them more golf, so it's more responsibility now," Kapil Dev said.

He also asked the corporate world to come out and organise their tournaments with the PGTI.

"That's what we like to do. See, in the winter, lots of corporate gold takes place all over the country and I would say a similar thing should happen to the top gold tournaments of the PGTI. Still, it's a catch... we would ask more corporate world to come out and try to organise their own tournaments with PGTI," he added.

Earlier, the CEO of PGTI Uttam Singh Mundy said they are honoured to have Indian sports icon Kapil Dev take over as president of the organisation.

"We are confident that the PGTI will scale greater heights under Kapil Dev's astute leadership as his name has been synonymous with excellence in sports. His valuable experience as a professional sportsman and an accomplished golfer will be an asset for the PGTI, paving the way for the further growth of Indian professional golf. We wish Kapil Dev all the success," Uttam said, according to a release.

Kapil Dev, who has also excelled as an amateur golfer, has been the vice president and member of the Governing Body of PGTI for the last three years and has played a pivotal role in further shaping and developing Indian professional golf along with the core team of PGTI.

