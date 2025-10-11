Lovlina Borgohain participates in Adidas India's Shake Out Run in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Tokyo Olympics medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday participated in the Shake Out Run organised by Adidas India.

Sharing his views on the event, Lovlina Borgohain said, "It is a very good experience. The environment is very positive. Elderly people are also here, and they are going to participate in the half-marathon tomorrow. Meeting them gives me a lot of inspiration..."

Earlier in September, Lovlina Borgohain went down 0:5 against Busra Isildar of Turkey in the second round of the women's 75kg category, while Hitesh Gulia's spirited fight was not enough to avoid a 1:4 loss against Finn Robert Bos of the Netherlands in the men's 70kg bout at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

In June, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Lovlina Borgohain inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in Barchandra, North Guwahati. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Borgohain's vision to empower youth and cultivate world-class boxing talent from the grassroots level in the northeast, according to a release from IOS Sports and Entertainment.

The academy, a first of its kind in Guwahati, aims to provide aspiring boxers with top-tier infrastructure and expert guidance to achieve their dreams. The academy is strategically located in Barchandra, North Guwahati, and boasts a 26x26 dimension boxing ring, along with a fully equipped gymnasium with all necessary facilities.

The Chief Minister also gave his full commitment to aiding the development of the academy, with the government pledging a 2 crore grant. He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costing for the building of hostels for the athletes. He also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and expansion of the academy.

Ensuring that the training provided at the academy is not heavy on pockets, the Indian boxer has implemented a minimum monthly fee structure of Rs. 500. The academy will welcome fresh students and has categorized athletes into three age groups: 8 to 12 years, 13 to 18 years, and 18 years and above.

