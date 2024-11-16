Lower rises to lead in Bermuda

Southampton Parish [Bermuda], November 16 : Justin Lower posted a second consecutive 6-under 65 on Friday, despite not capitalising on the par 5s, giving him a two-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The wind and intermittent rain at Port Royal caused the round to remain unfinished before dark for the second consecutive day.

Lower, who secured a runner-up finish in Mexico last week, started strong with three birdies in his first five holes. He gained momentum with three consecutive birdies beginning at the 12th hole, sinking a 6-foot putt to cap the streak. He finished the day at 12-under 130, two strokes ahead of Robby Shelton (64) and Ryan Moore (65).

Lower currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 players after The RSM Classic will secure their 2025 PGA TOUR cards. A win for Lower would earn him a spot in the Masters and the first two $20 million Signature Events in 2025.

Shelton and Moore are both outside the top 150 in the FedExCup standings. With the PGA TOUR season concluding next week, the top 125 will retain full status for next year.

Moore narrowly avoided losing his card last year after tying for fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and eighth in the season-ending RSM Classic. He faces a similar challenge this year.

Egor Eroshenko made history by becoming the first Russian player to make the cut on the PGA TOUR, securing his place in the weekend rounds.

