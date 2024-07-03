LPL 2024: ‘Elated’ Shadab Khan shares happiness of taking first career hat-trick against Kandy Falcons

Kandy, July 3 The Colombo Strikers began their Lanka Premier League 2024 campaign with a convincing 51-run victory over the Kandy Falcons. The Falcons chasing a difficult target of 199 were dismissed for 147 in just 15. 5 overs.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan recorded a first-ever hat-trick of his career during a majestic display of 4-22 in his bowling attack against the Falcons. Also, making it a magnificent moment in the history of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), a second hat-trick was also recorded for the tournament.

“I am truly elated as it happens to be my first hat-trick in my career and I also wasn’t aware of it being Lanka Premier League’s second hat-trick in history. It’s an incredible milestone for any player where you want those types of things in your career so hopefully there are many more,” said Shadab Khan.

The Colombo Strikers are set to face off against the Galle Titans in Wednesday's highly-anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) match. This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams have been preparing intensely and are eager to secure a victory.

The Colombo Strikers are managed by head coach Carl Crowe with help from assistant coaches Simon Helmot and Chaminda Vaas, who have faith in both their new players and their core group.

Improved performance in international cricket has been achieved by Colombo Strikers a team that is widely recognized as a dominant force in the sport.

“It’s just simple because Shehan Fernando bowled brilliantly in the last over, so I just try to back him up because the Kandy team wanted to take a boundary and we wanted to take a wicket as well so our plan was simple to not let them take the runs and we aim for our opening for a wicket,” added the Pakistani all-rounder.

