LS Polls: Babita Phogat casts vote in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], May 25 : Olympian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat cast her vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Saturday.

After casting her vote, Babita spoke toand said that she voted for a developed India. The grappler added that PM Modi is taking the country to great heights.

"I have voted to make India a developed country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country to great heights. I appeal to the public that voting is our first right, so first vote and then have refreshments," Babita said.

She further added that the Prime Minister of India has brought respect to the country on an international level.

"Modi ji has brought respect to the country at the international level. As far as players are concerned, players are giving votes and support for the development of the country and making a developed India," she added.

The voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency of Haryana is underway.

Ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana include Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat. 2,00,76,786 registered voters of Haryana will decide the fate of 223 candidates in the state.

A total of 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state. These include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary polling stations. 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 14,342 polling stations have been set up in rural areas.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

