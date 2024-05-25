LS polls: Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat casts vote in Haryana

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], May 25 : Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir Singh appealed to the voters to cast votes in large numbers.

"It feels good to cast our vote. I appeal to all the voters to cast their votes in large numbers...," Mahavir Singh said.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, and MS Dhoni cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

Voting is taking place in 58 constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Haryana has ten Lok Sabha constituencies - Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.

A total of 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state. These include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary polling stations. While 5,470 polling stations are in urban areas, 14,342 polling stations are in rural areas.

Over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates, including two former Chief Ministers. While Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal, and Mehbooba Mufti is the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

