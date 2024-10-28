LSG to retain Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nicholas Pooran: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 28 The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up for the 2025 Indian Premier League season by retaining their core squad, who were pivotal to their recent successes. Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi are the three players set to be retained by the franchise.

The source privy to the development also confirmed to IANS that Pooran will be the front-runner to lead the side in the IPL 2025.

"The franchise is ready to show their trust in Pooran. He captained last year too and carries a vast experience of leading his national side too. So we will be continuing with his skills. Apart from him, we are going with spearhead pacer Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi," a source close to the franchise told IANS.

Pooran, an explosive batsman and versatile wicketkeeper, emerged as the star for LSG. Signed for Rs 16 crore in 2023, he quickly became one of the highest-paid players in the league, showcasing his power-hitting ability and leadership skills during Rahul's absence last season.

Pooran, 29, has enjoyed a steep rise since his IPL debut, where his price tag jumped from Rs 30 lakh with Mumbai Indians in 2017 to over Rs 16 crore with LSG, after a competitive bidding process against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav, a fast-bowling sensation, has caught the selectors' attention with his 150 km/h deliveries and explosive performances in his debut season. Despite an injury that limited him to only four matches in IPL 2024, his rapid ascent led to a national call-up and inclusion at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Mayank’s journey began when LSG picked him for a modest Rs 20 lakh, yet his impact has already set him apart in India's pace lineup.

LSG's core bowling lineup is further strengthened with Ravi Bishnoi, the talented leg-spinner, who was retained in the 2022 mega auction as an uncapped player. Over the seasons, Bishnoi has evolved into a match-winner for LSG, known for his reliable economy and wicket-taking ability, helping LSG reach the playoffs in 2022 and 2023. Despite a slightly quieter 2024 season, Bishnoi remains an integral part of LSG’s bowling attack.

Apart from these three players, the other two likely retentions are Mohson Khan--the tall young left-arm pacer and middle-order explosive batter Ayush Badoni.

As previously reported by IANS, LSG captain KL Rahul is likely to enter the mega auction instead of being retained by the franchise.

