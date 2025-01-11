Lyon declares himself '100 per cent fit' for Sri Lanka tour

New Delhi, Jan 11 Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has confirmed his full fitness ahead of Australia’s two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on January 29. Despite battling a sore hip during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Lyon assured fans and selectors that he is "100 per cent fit" and ready for the challenging conditions in Sri Lanka.

Lyon, who took nine wickets at an average of 36.88 during the India series, revealed that the hip issue originated in the first Test against India. Explaining his condition, he said:

"It’s hard to explain; I am not very good with medical terms. It is like a little bursa [fluid sack] in my hip. I aggravated it, and it has been painful. It does not stop me from bowling, but when I land on my hip, it is pretty painful," Lyon was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.

After undergoing scans and receiving treatment, including a corticosteroid injection, Lyon resumed his fitness regimen, including running and gym sessions.

"All things going well, it is on the mend. I will be 100 per cent fit," Lyon reassured. "I had a scan after the Test and a jab. All things going well, it IS on the mend. I did a running and gym session [on Friday]. I am trying to avoid contact. I will be 100 per cent fit."

Having previously bowled 87 overs in a single Test in Colombo in 2016, Lyon is no stranger to the demands of Sri Lankan conditions. While spin-friendly pitches are often anticipated, Lyon expects "good cricket wickets," pointing to the second Test in Sri Lanka in 2022 as an example, where Dinesh Chandimal scored a double-century on a balanced track.

"I originally thought it would be spin-friendly, but I think it'll be similar to the second Test in 2022 when Dinesh Chandimal got 206. It will be hard work, but I doubt we will be playing five spinners," he added.

With 539 Test wickets in 134 matches at an average of 30.39, including 24 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket match hauls, Lyon remains Australia’s premier spin option. He has also excelled in Sri Lanka, taking 35 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.02, with best figures of 5/34.

Right-hand batter Steve Smith will take on interim captaincy duties as Pat Cummins sits out the series. Cummins is on paternity leave and recovering from a minor ankle issue sustained during Australia’s recent home summer.

Smith, a seasoned leader, will guide a 16-member squad featuring experienced players and exciting young talents.

The squad includes spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, alongside Lyon, to navigate Sri Lanka's spin-friendly conditions. Murphy and Kuhnemann, who impressed in earlier subcontinental tours, are expected to play significant roles.

Former U19 World Cup captain Cooper Connolly earned his maiden Test call-up, while Nathan McSweeney returns after missing the last two Tests against India. McSweeney's inclusion reflects the selectors' focus on nurturing young talent.

However, notable omissions include Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Peter Handscomb, who were previously considered for the tour. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh are also unavailable as they recover from injuries and prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy later this year.

While the Sri Lanka series contributes to the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 cycle, Australia and South Africa have already secured the top two spots in the standings. Australia, with 63.73% of possible points, will face South Africa (69.44%) in the WTC Final at Lord's on June 11, 2024.

Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka presents unique challenges, particularly for the spinners, as they contend with turning pitches and humid conditions. Lyon, Murphy, and Kuhnemann are likely to form the backbone of Australia’s bowling attack, while the batting lineup, led by Smith, will need to adapt quickly to the conditions.

Lyon remains optimistic about the team's chances, emphasising preparation and adaptability as the keys to success.

"Playing in Sri Lanka is always a test of skill and patience, but we are ready for the challenge," Lyon concluded.

The two-match Test series kicks off on January 29, followed by a single ODI on February 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor