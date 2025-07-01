Lyon wants to win away series in India, England and another WTC title before retirement

New Delhi, July 1 Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has no thoughts of retiring just yet as the 37-year-old veteran wants to win away series in England and India along with another World Test Championship title before the end of his career.

Lyon played a major role in Australia's first victory in the World Test Championship Final against India in 2023 and was part of the side that fell to South Africa in the decider at Lord's last month.

Lyon, who handed the leadership of the victory song to Alex Carey following Australia's 159-run series opening win over West Indies in Barbados, after holding the role for more than 12 years, hopes he has still got plenty of renditions left in him as a player.

"I've always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England. We've got that opportunity in a couple of years' time, but we've also got to take it Test by Test and make sure that we're doing everything here in West Indies right.

"Then we've got a massive summer at home with the Ashes. But another World Test Championship final would be on my cards for sure," Lyon was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Lyon currently has a total of 556 Test wickets to his name, which is third on the list for Australian bowlers behind fellow spinner Shane Warne (708) and former quick Glenn McGrath (563).

With two Tests remaining in the West Indies this month and the visit from England later this year still to come for the Aussies in 2025, there's every chance Lyon overtakes McGrath quickly and closes in on Warne's magical mark in the coming months.

Warney's (Shane Warne) a long way away. And in my eyes, he's the greatest to ever play the game. I'm just lucky to be part of a pretty special cricket team at the moment. We're on our way to becoming a great cricket team, we not there (yet) as I always say. But to be part of this bowling attack and play my role is special. That's the reason why I keep playing," he said.

