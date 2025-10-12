M3M Foundation and Kreeda Bharati felicitate Indian contingent for Asian Youth Games

New Delhi, Oct 12 M3M Foundation, in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati, hosted a grand ‘Felicitation and Blessing Ceremony’ on Sunday for the 357-member Indian contingent set to participate in the upcoming Asian Youth Games 2025, to be held in Bahrain.

The ceremony, held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, was a vibrant celebration of India’s young sporting talent and their indomitable spirit as they prepare to represent the nation on the global stage.

The event marked a significant milestone in the ‘Vijayee Bhava’ movement - an inspiring initiative dedicated to empowering youth athletes in alignment with Mission 2036. During the event, the Vijayee Bhava Anthem was also officially launched, further energising the audience and athletes.

Among those in attendance were Gaurav Gautam, Sports Minister, Government of Haryana, P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and Member of the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of the M3M Foundation; Prasad Mahankar, National General Secretary of Kreeda Bharati, Ramanand, Akhil Bharatiya Samyojak of Kreeda Bharati, Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist and Chef de Mission for the Asian Youth Games 2025 and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President and Managing Trustee of the M3M Foundation.

In a heartfelt video message, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, extended his warm wishes and blessings to the contingent.

Speaking at the event, Gaurav Gautam emphasised the state’s continued commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister. Prasad Mahankar lauded the M3M Foundation for its impactful role and called for collaborative efforts towards holistic community development through sports.

The ceremony also spotlighted M3M Foundation’s flagship sports development initiative, ‘Lakshay’ which has been instrumental in supporting aspiring athletes through mentorship, equipment support, training, and long-term career guidance. The initiative is aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister *Shri Narendra Modi’s* vision of transforming India into a global sporting superpower.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, said, “We are immensely proud to support our young athletes who carry the dreams of a billion hearts. Through Lakshay, we aim to provide them with the right ecosystem to grow, compete, and bring glory to our nation. Their dedication and discipline truly reflect the spirit of New India.”

The event concluded with the distribution of official kits to the Indian contingent traveling to Bahrain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor