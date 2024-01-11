Maccabi Haifa beat Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israeli classico

Jerusalem, Jan 11 Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa secured a crucial 1-0 away victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the clash between the top two clubs in the Israeli Premier League.

Following the win, second-placed Haifa gained 33 points from 15 matches in the Israeli Premier League, narrowing the gap with leader Tel Aviv to five points, reports Xinhua.

Haifa opened the match strongly and scored in the 12th minute through 37-year-old midfielder Lior Refaelov, who returned to the team this season after 12 years in the Belgian league, reports Xinhua.

Tel Aviv's striker Eran Zahavi, twice the top scorer of the Chinese Super League (CSL), nearly equalized a minute later with a bicycle kick, but goalkeeper Sharif Kaiuf executed an impressive save.

Haifa striker Dean David had a chance to double the score in the 55th minute from close range, but Panamanian goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera denied the attempt.

On the other side of the pitch, a shot by Tel Aviv's Spanish defender Enric Saborit struck the post in the 66th minute.

Haifa's substitute midfielder Goni Naor netted a second goal for Haifa in the 87th minute, but it was overturned by a VAR decision due to a handball by the player.

In addition to their challenges in the Israeli league, Haifa will next face Belgian side Gent in the UEFA Conference League's knockout round play-offs next month. Maccabi Tel Aviv, under the guidance of Irish legend Robbie Keane, has advanced directly to the Round of 16.

