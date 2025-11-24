"Made a billion hearts proud ": Kharge hails Indian women's kabaddi team on World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended congratulations to the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team after they clinched the Women's Kabaddi World Cup, securing their second consecutive title with a 35-28 victory over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka. Kharge praised the team's strength and determination.

"India celebrates World Cup glory, led by the strength and determination of our daughters! Many congratulations to the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2025, your second straight title after a superb 35-28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka," Kharge said in a post on X.

He lauded the players for their grit and exceptional performance.

"You've made a billion hearts proud with your grit, skill, and ingenuity. This victory will inspire countless youngsters to dream bigger and chase greatness," he said.

The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final.

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, showing how quickly women's kabaddi is growing around the world.

