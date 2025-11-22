Madurai's international hockey stadium inaugurated ahead of Men’s Junior World Cup 2025

Madurai, Nov 22 Ahead of the start of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, the Tamil Nadu Government inaugurated the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, a newly built world-class facility at the Race Course Complex here on Saturday.

Designed to meet rigorous Olympic standards and equipped with the latest infrastructure, the stadium marks a major boost for hockey development in southern India.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, inaugurated the facility in the presence of P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration & Stamp Law in Tamil Nadu, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu, and MLAs from various constituencies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “The newly constructed Madurai International Hockey Stadium is a testament to Tamil Nadu’s ambition to emerge as a global sporting destination. This facility symbolises Madurai’s arrival on the world sporting stage. Our vision extends beyond this tournament — we aim to establish Madurai as the leading hub of hockey excellence in southern India and a catalyst for holistic development.”

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed pride in the new addition to India’s hockey landscape. “It is a proud moment for Indian hockey to see another world-class stadium added to our nation’s infrastructure. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government, which has left no stone unturned in creating this facility at a record pace and has worked tirelessly to ensure the best infrastructure for the Junior World Cup.

Facilities like this will inspire young athletes in Madurai and across Tamil Nadu to take up the sport. The Madurai International Hockey Stadium will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of hockey and nurturing future champions,” he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “The support extended by the Tamil Nadu Government has been exceptional. The infrastructure of this scale enables us to pitch for more international events in India. It also strengthens the grassroots by offering a good ecosystem where young players can train, compete, and excel. Hosting Junior World Cup matches here will leave a lasting impact on the region’s sporting culture.”

Hosting the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 marks a significant chapter in Madurai’s sporting history. The city will host three pools of the tournament’s 24 competing nations, with matches taking place from November 28 to December 10, 2025. In total, 72 matches will be played across Chennai and Madurai during the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor