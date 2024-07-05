Maha govt felicitates Rohit Sharma, Surya, Dube & Jaiswal at Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai, July 5 A day after they received a rousing welcome at Marine Drive for winning the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal were received at the Vidhan Bhavan with a traditional Aarti and Kumkum.

For a change, Vidhan Bhavan wore a festive look for the grand felicitation of Mumbaikars Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal as the ministers, elected representatives, government officers and the staff queued up to welcome them and have a first look.

They were given a standing ovation at the Central Hall in Vidhan Bhavan amid slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai’, ‘Rohit Sharmacha Vijay Aso’, ‘Bharatiya Cricket Sanghacha Vijay Aso’.

They were felicitated in the presence of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and BCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar.

Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal were presented with the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and momentos.

Rohit spoke in Marathi and told the gathering that the victory was possible due to teamwork. “The 11-year wait to win the World Cup was finally over. There were solid players in the team. We had played to win the World Cup. It was won not just because of me but due to all the team players,” he expressed amid applause.

He also thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the felicitation.

“After a rousing welcome at Mumbai on Thursday, we really feel happy. There was a grand reception yesterday. I thank you for today’s felicitation,” said Rohit.

On a lighter note, Rohit hailed Suryakumar Yadav’s catch. “It is good that the ball landed in Suryakumar Yadav’s hand. Had it not I would have later grounded him.”

Rohit’s comments led to laughter in the auditorium.

In his speech, Yadav said he has no words to express seeing the love and affection from Mumbaikars yesterday and also today here in the Vidhan Bhavan.

“I will never forget the rousing welcome and the felicitation. The ball came in my hand and remained there,” he added.

He also offered special thanks to the Chief Minister and the Mumbai Police.

Yadav concluded his speech with a positive note, saying, “We will again win the World Cup.”

Jaiswal concluded his short speech with three words, “Namaskar, Aamchi Mumbai, Jai Maharashtra.”

Dube said he was feeling proud to be here and ended his speech thanking the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde showered praise on the Indian cricket team, especially on Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal for their stellar performance in the World Cup.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his speech said, “Maharashtra is proud of you, we are proud of you.” He appealed to the Chief Minister for the development of a new stadium with a capacity of one lakh people.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said it is noteworthy that each player made contributions to the team's victory.

Earlier, the Chief Minister felicitated Sharma, Yadav, Dube and Jaiswal at his official residence Varsha and presented them with the Ganapati idol.

The Chief Minister has also announced a special award of Rs 11 crore to the Indian cricket team on behalf of the Maharashtra government.

