Maharaja Trophy 2024: Bhandage powers Mysore to victory over Shivamogga in rain-hit encounter

Bengaluru, Aug 15 The Mysore Warriors downed the Shivamogga Lions by seven runs via VJD Method in a rain-impacted second encounter on the opening day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 league.

The rain-affected fixture saw Mysore Warriors put up 159/8 in 20 overs, riding on the back of Manoj Bhandage’s (42*) late innings fireworks.

Meanwhile, Hardik Raj (2/32), Avinash D. (2/44) and Pradeep T. (2/46) were the pick of the Shivamogga Lions’ bowling attack. Tasked with a reduced target of 88 runs under the VJD method, the Shivamogga Lions fell short despite Abhinav Manohar’s blistering half-century (52 not out).

The Shivamogga Lions lost Nihal Ullal (0) as early as the second ball of the innings, in the same over Abhinav Manohar crafted three boundaries to switch the momentum back towards Shivamogga. Impact player, Rohit Kumar (12) also carved a six and a four in quick succession to bring Shivamogga to 29/1 by the end of the three-over powerplay.

The seasoned J. Suchit dismissed Rohit Kumar and Shivraj (0) in quick succession, but Manohar continued to surge forward, finding regular boundaries with ease. At the seven-over mark, Shivamogga needed 29 runs in 12 balls.

Manohar struck two consecutive boundaries to bring up his half-century in just 26 balls including eight boundaries and two sixes. While Avinash D. began the final over with a six, the Shivamogga Lions couldn’t muster the 17 runs needed, finishing at 80/5 in their allotted nine overs.

In the first innings, the Mysore Warriors struggled from the outset, with SU Karthik (18) and C. A Karthik (3) fell early to Pradeep T. Captain Karun Nair (18) tried to inject some momentum with consecutive boundaries in the third over, but the team could only muster 40 runs by the end of the powerplay.

The innings faltered further when Samit Dravid (7) was dismissed by Hardik Rai and Karun Nair was sent packing by Avinash D. Sumit Kumar (14) attempted to settle in but was run out by Dhruv Prabhakar while the same over saw Harshil Dhamani’s (1) departure, leaving Mysore in deep trouble at 71/6 after 12 overs.

The experienced duo of Krishnappa Gowtham (21) and J. Suchit tried to stabilize the innings, adding 24 runs in an important partnership. However, J. Suchit (11) was caught by Hardik Raj after he was hit for a six and Avinash D. claimed his third wicket by dismissing Krishnappa Gowtham in the following over.

Manoj Bhandage then provided a much-needed impetus to the Warriors’ innings, smashing 42 runs off just 16 balls, including four sixes. His explosive knock, including 17 runs off the final over, propelled Mysore to 159/8. Notably, the final five overs saw Shivamogga Lions concede 72 runs

Brief scores :

The second innings was reduced to 9 overs due to rain with a target of 88 runs

Mysore Warriors 159/8 in 20 overs (Manoj Bhandage 46*, K. Gowtham 21, Hardik Raj 2/32, Avinash D. 2/44, Pradeep T. 2/46) beat Shivamogga Lions 80/5 in 9 overs (Abhinav Manohar 52*, Avinash D. 12, J. Suchith 2/15) by 7 runs via VJD method

