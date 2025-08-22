Maharaja Trophy: Hubli Tigers romp past Gulbarga Mystics with eight-wicket win

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 : The Hubli Tigers blew away the Gulbarga Mystics by eight wickets at the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Friday.

Devdutt Padikkal (69 off 47) and Karthikeya KP (81* off 48) forged a pivotal 144-run partnership to steer the side home with ten balls to spare, as per a release from Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Earlier in the day, Smaran R's (84* off 48) composed knock had taken the Mystics to 172/7. Following the result, the Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics are tied at the top half of the table with 10 points each.

The Tigers suffered a setback when Mohammed Taha was trapped LBW by Pravin Dubey in the third over; however, Skipper Devdutt Padikkal and Karthikeya KP were undeterred, taking the team to 49/1 by the end of the powerplay. With a measured combination of strike rotation and boundaries, the pair went on to register a colossal partnership of 144 runs in 89 balls.

Padikkal brought up his half-century in 31 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes on his way there. Karthikey KP was not far behind, touching the milestone in 34 balls, studded with six fours and a six.

The Tigers were well ahead of the equation at the 15-over mark, needing only 37 runs. The game was all but over when Padikkal was snapped up by Monish Reddy in the 18th over. Karthikeya KP remained unbeaten with eight fours and three sixes as the Tigers romped home in 18.2 overs.

Despite losing Luvnith Sisodia (15 off 9) and KV Siddharth (2 off 3) early, the Mystics got off to a lively start as opener Prajwal Pavan (23 off 20) and Smaran R (84* off 48) drove the powerplay after they were put in first. Smaran cut loose in the sixth over, pulling Manvanth Kumar for three successive sixes to take the score to 59/2.

KC Cariappa ended Prajwal's knock in the eighth over, before Yashraj Punja removed Mohit BA (1 off 6) cheaply, reducing the Mystics to 69/4. Impact player Faizan Riaz (13 off 7) showed intent with a six over mid-wicket off Punja but fell the very next ball, leaving the side at 85/5 in the 11th over.

Smaran and Pravin Dubey (7 off 7) looked to rebuild, but a mix-up saw Dubey run out in the 14th over. Smaran, having tempered his aggression due to the fall of wickets, brought up a 36-ball half-century with support from Prithviraj Shekhawat (14 off 20). The pair added 49 runs in 35 balls before Shekhawat retired out, making way for Lavish Kaushal (6* off 1), who cleared the ropes with the only delivery he faced.

Smaran finished with a flourish, blasting two sixes and three fours in the final two overs that produced 38 runs, guiding the Mystics to a competitive 172/7.

Brief Scores

The Hubli Tigers defeated the Gulbarga Mystics by eight wickets

Gulbarga Mystics 172/7 in 20 overs (Prajwal Pavan 23* runs off 20 balls, Smaran R 84* runs off 48 balls, Yashraj Punja 2/25)

Hubli Tigers 173/2 in 18.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 69 runs off 47 balls, Karthikeya KP 81* runs off 48 balls).

