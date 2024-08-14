Maharaja Trophy: Padikkal's Gulbarga to clash with Mayank's Bengaluru in season 3 opener

Bengaluru, Aug 14 The third season of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will kick off with an exciting doubleheader at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The season’s opener will see Devdutt Padikkal’s Gulbarga Mystics face off against Mayank Agarwal’s Bengaluru Blasters.

The action will continue with Nihal Ullal leading Shivamogga Lions as they take on the Mysore Warriors, led by Karun Nair, in the second fixture of the day.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Luvnith Sisodia, turning up for the Gulbarga Mystics this year, expressed his confidence in the team’s composition. “We have a very strong squad heading into the competition, and I believe we are well-prepared to make a significant impact.”

Sisodia, who will be joining Padikkal at the top of the order, shared his excitement about their partnership. “Devdutt and I have batted together extensively. We understand each other’s game, and we’re looking forward to contributing together.”

Meanwhile, Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair, last season’s top run-scorer, emphasised the team’s positive morale ahead of the match against the Shivamogga Lions. “The key for us is to take it one game at a time. Our camp in Mysore has been crucial for team bonding, and we’ve had productive practice sessions. I’m focused on replicating last season’s success, but my primary goal is to lead the team to victories.”

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host all matches, with league games taking place from August 15 to August 29.

The semi finals are set for August 30 and 31, leading up to the tournament's final on September 1. Teams will compete in a round-robin format, facing each opponent twice. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

