Maharaja Trophy T20: Abhinav's knock helps Shivamogga register 6-wicket win over Hubli Tigers

Bengaluru, Aug 24 Abhinav Manohar scripted a brilliant innings to help Shivamogga Lions defeat Hubli Tigers by six wickets here in Match No.20 in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. His stunning 70 off 27 balls proved just why he is the tournament's highest-paid player, leading the Lions run-chase with an entertaining knock studded with nine sixes and two fours.

Also contributing to Shivamogga's morale-boosting win were bowlers Vasuki Koushik and D. Avinash who picked up three wickets each, helping the Lions restrict Hubli Tigers to 141 in 19.3 overs and kept the run rate to an average of 7.7 per over.

Early in the chase, opening batters Dheeraj Mohan (17) and skipper Nihal Ullal gave a steady start to the Lions' innings with 32 runs on board before Mohan was dismissed by all-rounder Manvanth Kumar caught behind by Manish Pandey.

Bharath Dhuri too fell prey to Manvanth's next spell in the sixth over, losing his wicket cheaply. But Ullal remained unbeaten at 37, helping Manohar build a solid innings and together, they set up a match-winning third wicket partnership scoring 81 runs off 36 balls. Though Manohar was bowled by Aneeshwar Gautam in the 11th over, Ullal ensured his team romped home to victory in 15.1 overs.

Following their historic triple Super Over win against Bengaluru Blasters on Friday, Hubli Tigers looked to continue their winning ways when they were put in to bat first by Shivamogga Lions. But their plans were thawed by Vasuki Kaushik's dream spell in the opening over. He scalped Mohammad Taha (4) and Aadarsh Prajwal for a golden duck leaving the Tigers reeling at 2 for 4.

It was Krishnan Shrijith and Thippa Reddy who steered the innings, stitching together a respectable 43 in 6.4 overs before Krishnan lost his wicket to a feisty right-arm off break by D. Ashoka. Reddy was quick to follow, as he was sent back by Doddamani Anand in the following over.

Coming in at No.5, skipper Manish Pandey had his job cut out, but he lived up to the billing with a steady 44 off 31 balls, studded with two 4s and two over the boundary. His innings were backed by LR Kumar (14) who came in after Aneeshwar Gautam, was sent back to the dugout with just three runs against his name after a mix-up while taking a single, putting on an important 6th wicket partnership scoring 48 runs off 41 balls.

Their innings was finally broken by Hardik Raj, who sent back Kumar in the 15th over while Pandey lost his wicket to D. Avinash in the 17th over. With 121 on board, Friday's hero Manvanth Kumar turned out to be valuable yet again for the Tigers with a stunning 28 off 13 balls that included four sixes. This helped the Tigers take their total to 141, however, it was simply not enough. Avinash proved to be vital for the Lions in the final overs, picking up Manvanth and Vidwath Kaverappa (0) and Hardik dismissed KP Karthikeya (6) restricting their total.

Brief scores:

Hubli Tigers 141 all out in 19.3 overs (Manish Pandey 44, Manvanth Kumar 28; V Koushik 3-12, Avinash D. 3-34) lost to Shivamogga Lions 147/4 in 15.1 overs (Abhinav Manohar 70, Nihal Ullal 37 not out; Manvanth Kumar 3-13) by 6 wickets.

