Maharashtra dominate National Masters TT with 46 medals

Mumbai, April 9 Maharashtra dominated the 30th National Masters Table Tennis Championships claiming 46 medals in the event held in Telangana. Maharashtra not only dominated the medals tally but also had 202 participants which was the largest contingent in the tournament. They topped the tournament with 46 medals which included 11 gold, 10 silver and 25 bronze.

The tournament consisted of seven men’s categories starting from 40-plus while women’s consisted of four categories. Apart from that there were doubles and mixed doubles categories also. Maharashtra saw athletes from 13 districts entering the nationals.

In the men’s 50-plus category, Manish Rawat secured gold, while Malaykumar Thakkar secured silver and the bronze also went to Prasad Naik from Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s Sunil Babras also retained gold in the men’s 60-plus category, while Prakash Kelkar secured silver in the men’s singles 65-plus category. Ulhas Shirke secured gold in the men’s singles 70-plus category.

In the women’s category, Moonmoon Mukherjee secured gold in the 50-plus category and Sushama Mogare secured bronze in the same category. Suhasini Bakre secured silver in the 65-plus category.

In the teams’ event, Satish Kulkarni, Shivanana Kundaje, Suhas Dandekar and Balkrishan Katdare won the gold in the men’s 70-plus event, in the men’s 75-plus team event Maharashtra won silver, while in the 65-plus team event the team won silver. In the women’s 65-plus team event, Maharashtra’s Rajeshwari Mhetre, Ujjwala Bhanudas Sutar and Rohini Sahasrabuddhe stuck gold, while the 40-plus women won bronze and 50-plus women had to settle for bronze in the team events.

