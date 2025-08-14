Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv Kokate to talk with govt to help create facilities for padel

Mumbai, Aug 14 Padel’s growing presence in India received a nod from Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra, as he promised that he would speak to the Sports Ministry about developing infrastructure for padel in the state.

Adv. Manikrao Kokate was attending the World Padel League in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he watched top international players in action.

“I’ve seen padel before, and to me, it feels like a wonderful mix between tennis and squash, fast, intense, and thoroughly enjoyable. It’s among the fastest-growing sports in the world, and events like the World Padel League, along with companies such as Iconik Sports & Events, are bringing it into the spotlight in India,” he said.

Highlighting that most current players in the tournament are from outside India, the minister expressed confidence in the country’s potential. “We have the skill and determination in this country to compete internationally. I will be speaking to the ministry about creating dedicated padel facilities so that our youth can train seriously and make India a competitive force in the sport,” he noted.

With high-speed rallies, deft shot-making, and a charged atmosphere, the World Padel League’s third season has transformed NESCO into a lively hub for the sport. For many spectators, it was their first live experience of padel, and with conversations about infrastructure now reaching the ministry level, it may not be their last.

Once seen only in select clubs, padel has rapidly evolved into a sport drawing players and fans from varied age groups and backgrounds. Its easy-to-learn format, social nature, and fast-paced rallies have made it a hit in countries worldwide, and India is no exception. The World Padel League’s third season in Mumbai has showcased not just elite international talent but also the sport’s ability to connect with audiences from first-time viewers to seasoned racquet sport enthusiasts.

With an extensive broadcast network spanning all continents, the World Padel League Season 3 will bring the excitement and energy of padel to fans around the globe, truly making it a worldwide sporting event.

