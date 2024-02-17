Maharashtra win IDCA 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Maharashtra deaf cricket team defeated the Madhya Pradesh deaf cricket team with a lead of 45 runs to win the IDCA 3rd Test National Cricket Championship Trophy for Deaf 2024 at Essex Farms Cricket Club, Chhawla, Delhi on Saturday.

The winning team was presented with the trophy and the winning amount of Rs. 1,00,000, while the runner-up was awarded with a consolation prize of Rs. 50,000.

The best individual sportsmen in various categories including, batting, bowling, fielding, and super sixes were also felicitated for their commendable performance.

The six-day championship kicked off on February 12, with a face-off between Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. Four teams from Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir participated in this tournament.

The tournament was organised by IDCA in association with the Serum Institute of India (a part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group).

The winning team was felicitated by the chief guest, Dr. Sushi Singh, President, Centre for CSR | BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and Vice President, Police Families Welfare Society, Delhi Police in the closing ceremony held at Essex Farms Cricket Club, Chhawla, Delhi on Saturday.

