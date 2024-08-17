Mahmudul Hasan ruled out of Pakistan Tests with groin injury

Lahore, Aug 17 Before the start of the two-match Test series against Pakistan, Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan has been ruled out of the series owing to a groin injury. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not yet named Hasan's replacement.

"We have received a mail regarding Mahmudul where it is stated that he sustained injury to his right groin and as a result he is being rested for three weeks," Cricbuzz quoted BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury as saying.

Mahmudul, who was part of the Bangladesh A team that faced the Shaheens in Islamabad before joining the Test squad, sustained an injury while fielding and was unable to bat in the second innings. Despite this, the right-handed batter showed promising form, scoring 65 in the first innings against the Shaheens. Additionally, he made 69 and 65 runs in the four-day matches played as part of the High Performance Unit against the Shaheens.

The opening Test is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi starting August 21, with the second Test set for Karachi on August 30. After completing a three-day practice session in Lahore on Saturday, the Bangladesh team will travel to Islamabad. They arrived in Pakistan early to acclimate to the conditions and ensure thorough preparation, which might have been disrupted by political unrest in the country.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor