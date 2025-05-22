Malaysia Masters: Srikanth, Tanisha-Dhruv cruise to quarters

Kuala Lumpur, May 22 Veteran Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters after overcoming Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the second round on Thursday.

Srikanth, currently ranked 65 in the world following a prolonged dip in form, battled for 59 minutes to register a 23-21, 21-17 win over the world No. 33.

In the quarterfinals, He will take on France’s Toma Junior Popov, who advanced after defeating India’s Ayush Shetty 21-13, 21-17.

HS Prannoy put up a determined fight but fell short against Yushi Tanaka, losing 9-21, 18-21 in the second round.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured a place in the quarterfinals with a gritty 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 victory over France’s Lea Palermo and Julien Maio. They will next face the Chinese pair of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

Meanwhile, Sathish Karunakaran bowed out of the tournament following a 14-21, 16-21 loss to Toma’s brother and doubles partner, Christo Popov.

Earlier, Prannoy battled past fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in an 82-minute showdown, clinching a 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 victory. Not to be outdone, Srikanth stunned sixth seed Lu Guang Zu of China with a gritty 23-21, 13-21, 21-11 win to power into the second round.

Srikanth qualified for the main draw in the men’s singles section after beating Chinese Taipei shuttlers Kuo Kuan-lin and Huang Yu Kai in the qualifiers.

However, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu fell 11-21, 21-14, 15-21 to Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in the women's singles first round.

Kapila and Crasto registered a 21-18, 15-21, 21-14 win over Indah Cahya Sari Jamil and Adnan Maulana of Indonesia to advance into the second round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor