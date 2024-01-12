Malaysia Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty seal spot in semifinals

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 12 : India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the Malaysia Open 2024 after overpowering China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The India duo, who ranked World No 2, needed just 35 minutes to register a dominating victory over the world No 32 Chinese pair by a 21-11, 21-8 scoreline in the quarterfinals.

Rankireddy and Chirag were the dominant sides from the start. The Indian pair quickly gained a 7-0 lead and never allowed He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu a foothold in the match.

In the second game, the Chinese players stayed up with Rankireddy and Shetty at first, but the Indian duo soon found their rhythm and won handily to advance to the semifinals.

The men's doubles team represents the sole remaining Indian contender at the BWF Super 1000 Malaysian Open 2024.

Meanwhile, India's women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto bowed out of the tournament after defeat to the Japanese duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-15, 21-13.

The Japanese duo of Iwanaga and Nakanishi increased the stakes after the mid-game breaks to advance to the following round, despite Ponnappa and Crasto's competitiveness in both games.

To get to the last eight, Ponnapa-Crasto overcame Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto, the world No. 9 pair from Japan, in the round of 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor