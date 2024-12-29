Man City hopeful of ‘bouncing back in the new year’ after 2-0 win vs Leicester

Leicester, Dec 29 Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium was the perfect way to end 2024 as the victory will give City a huge boost after a difficult last few months.

Head coach Pep Guardiola, who recorded his 500th game in charge of the side, was relieved after the victory and remains hopeful of his side bouncing back in the new year.

"We needed it. All of us. It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position. It's important to win, it was tight, second half. We didn't have enough energy to sustain 90 minutes but hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.

"For the result we have to do something. If you don't perform the results won't come. Now, in the position we are in the results are the most important thing to get points and help our minds. We have another game at home next and many good things happened today.

Savinho put the Blues on the way with a goal on 21 minutes, and though the Foxes came close on several occasions, Erling Haaland sealed the side’s first win in six matches with a powerful header on 74 minutes.

There were half-chances for both sides in the time that remained, but the second goal knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and the Blues ran out worthy winners with a good, solid performance.

City moved up to fifth in the Premier League - though that is likely to change by the end of the weekend with other teams in action in the league. The win ends a run of eight away games without a win, and ends a run of five matches without victory for the Blues.

