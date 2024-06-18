Man City to face Chelsea on opening day as Premier League announces fixtures for 2024/24 season

New Delhi, June 18 The Premier League has announced the fixtures list for the 2024/25 season which is scheduled to begin on August 17 (IST). Manchester United will be hosting Fulham at Old Trafford for the opening game of the league.

There will be a major focus on Arsenal as they will be looking to get ready for the title race from the opening weekend after losing out against Manchester City by two points on the final day of the season. The Gunners have a massive task ahead of them as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A) and Manchester City (A) in their opening five fixtures.

Manchester City on the other hand have one of the easiest run-ins at the end of the tournament. The side has built a stellar reputation for ending their season on a high. The team did not lose a single game after their loss against Aston Villa on December 7, 2023, till the end of last season which saw them lift the title. They will be facing Aston Villa (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H) and Fulham (A) in their final five games of the season.

Here are the important fixtures for the 2024/24 Premier League season:

Opening Weekend

Saturday, August 17

Man Utd v Fulham

Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Arsenal v Wolves

Everton v Brighton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Aston Villa

Sunday, August 18

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Man City

Monday, August 19

Leicester City v Spurs

Boxing Day, December 26

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Man Utd

Final Day: May 25, 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Fulham v Man City

Ipswich Town v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Brentford

