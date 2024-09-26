Man United held 1-1 by Twente in Europa League opener

Manchester, Sep 26 Manchester United were forced to settle for a point in the opening match of their Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Erik ten Hag's former club FC Twente.

Manchester United took a deserved lead when Christian Eriksen's first European strike for the club flashed into the net but good industry from Bart van Rooij paved the way for Lammers to equalise midway through the second half.

The equaliser gave the Eredivisie outfit an injection of confidence and United had to stay focused as the contest opened up again. Zirkzee came close to his first European goal for the Reds as he exchanged passes with Dalot and forced a save from Unnerstall, before Harry Maguire saw his header from Eriksen’s resulting corner deflect wide – despite a goal-kick being awarded.

A triple change from Ten Hag saw Mason Mount make his return to action after a month-long absence and was joined by Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo to bring fresh energy to proceedings.

As United dominated the closing stages, Fernandes saw his shot whistle inches wide from Ugarte’s cutback and Garnacho curled narrowly over from the edge of the box.

In stoppage time, Maguire’s header clipped off the leg of Bruns and drew a last-gasp stop from Lars Unnerstall, who then made a fine save from Bruno Fernandes in added time to preserve the draw for the visitors.

