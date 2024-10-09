Man Utd defender Harry Maguire sidelined for ‘few weeks’ with muscle injury

Manchester, Oct 9 Harry Maguire will miss a few weeks of action after picking up a muscle injury during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa. The England international pulled up just before half-time following a Villa free-kick and had to be helped off the pitch by medical staff. He did not return for the second period in Birmingham and was replaced by Matthijs De Ligt, who helped the Reds preserve a clean sheet in a tight game of few chances.

After the contest, Erik ten Hag said a proper diagnosis was required and the centre-back has now posted an update on his situation via Instagram.

“Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I’ll come back stronger,” he wrote.

Harry has featured nine times for the Reds so far this season, starting six games and making three appearances off the bench, including in Porto on Thursday when he headed home an injury-time equaliser to complete the scoring in a 3-3 thriller.

The 31-year-old was not included in Lee Carsley's England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.

However, Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo was the only Manchester United player set to represent England during the upcoming fixtures. Kobbie has played in 10 of the Three Lions' 13 outings since making his bow in March but will sit out these fixtures making it the first time since 1976 that a Manchester United player is not featuring in England’s squad.

Ten Hag’s central defensive options in the meantime include De Ligt, Jonny Evans – who was Man of the Match at Villa Park – and Lisandro Martinez. At the same time, Victor Lindelof is also available again.

The Swede made his first appearance of the campaign as a half-time substitute at the weekend and has been selected for his country’s UEFA Nations League meetings with Slovenia and Estonia.

