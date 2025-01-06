Man Utd flustered and rattled Liverpool but have to back it up: Alan Shearer

New Delhi, Jan 6 Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday was a sight to behold as the league leaders seemed to have no answer to the Red Devils’ relentless attacks.

Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer weighed in on his thoughts regarding Liverpool’s performance claiming there is no need to panic yet with the Merseyside club maintaining a six-point lead, with a game in hand, over second-placed Arsenal who drew 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

“I don't think many people thought Manchester United were capable of getting a positive result at Anfield, let alone producing the superb performance they did on Sunday. I certainly didn't see it coming. In contrast, Liverpool did not play well, and never came close to hitting the heights we have seen from them this season,” said Shearer to BBC.

“Clearly, there's no need for them to panic. Once the dust has settled on these dropped points and a disappointing display, Liverpool are still in a brilliant position at the top of the table.

“What gives the chasing pack a glimmer of hope are the goals that Liverpool conceded on Sunday. They looked flustered when they fell behind in the second half, something we have not seen very often recently, and United's attacking threat continued to rattle them," he added.

The game was certainly a contrast in standards as United, who have won only two league games in nine matches under head coach Ruben Amorim currently sit in 13th place in the table but seemed superior to the league leaders.

Shearer remained adamant that United’s brilliant performance has now set the benchmark for their coming games, with the FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates on the horizon.

“Now, they have to back it up. While we already know Liverpool are the real deal and a disappointing day for them does not change that, the challenge for United is to prove this was not a one-off.

“There is no harder place to go in the Premier League this season than Anfield so this performance has shown what they can do, but every game from now on will be compared to it.

“It has set the standards that they have to meet in the next few weeks or months, and whether it is at Arsenal in the FA Cup next weekend or at home to bottom-of-the table Southampton a few days later, the level they reached here has to become the norm,” he added.

