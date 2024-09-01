Man Utd ready to bring 'the fire' against Liverpool: Ten Hag

Manchester, Sep 1 Manchester United will be taking on their fiercest rival Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and Erik Ten Hag has stated that his team is ready to ‘take the fire’ against their the Reds.

"The fans are ready together with us to take the fire, to take this good challenge, and we are all excited. Fans are excited, the team is excited and in togetherness. We will go for it," said Ten Hag to reporters in a pre game press conference.

Manchester United are coming off a disappointing 1-2 loss against Brighton in their second game of the new season and will be taking on a fiery Liverpool side that has so far answered all the questions regarding Arne Slot.

The Northwest Derby on Sunday will be the first in the new Slot-Ten Hag era.

Despite the loss last week and a poor finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Ten Hag further went on to state that under his tenure Manchester United is the second most successful team in England and they continue to aim for trophies in the new season.

"We won, the last two years, behind City, the most trophies in English football, so we have already performed the last two seasons. That is the reality, they are the facts. And this year, we want to win and we want to win trophies. And so I'm quite confident we will build to this. And that is what I did the last 11 years.

"So just (be) patient, waiting. We will work on the process and we have to improve the process. And we will aim for our next targets and we will go for trophies," he said.

