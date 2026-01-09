Manchester City sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth

Manchester, Jan 9 Three times Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday secured the signing of AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, strengthening their attacking options midway through the ongoing season. The Ghana international has been roped in on a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Semenyo has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards. He is on a golden patch in the ongoing season and has scored 10 goals so far. The 26-year-old has been among the best attackers in English football this season. Semenyo will be available to feature immediately for City and is also eligible to play in next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Newcastle.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup,” said Semenyo on joining Manchester City.

“They have set the highest of standards, and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep,” he added.

Semenyo also hinted at further improvement as he joins his new club. The forward also said that he cannot wait to play in front of the Manchester City fans. “I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position, still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season,” he said.

“The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here, and I hope to show everyone what I can do,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor