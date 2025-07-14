Manchester United appoint Fletcher as U-18s lead coach

Manchester, July 14 Manchester United have appointed Darren Fletcher as lead coach of the Under-18s squad. Fletcher returned to United in 2021, having previously spent 20 years at the club as a player, making over 340 appearances.

After graduating from the Academy, Fletcher won five Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester United.

Fletcher has started his new role with immediate effect, taking charge of the group’s pre-season preparations, which began with a training camp at the Adidas global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and a game against Queens Park Rangers in a friendly at Carrington.

“I am really excited to take on this new role and increase my responsibility to directly develop our young players," Fletcher said in a statement issued on Monday.

"I’m looking forward to working with such a talented age-group; supporting them to reach their potential and preparing them to enjoy careers at the highest level possible,” he said.

Director of football, Jason Wilcox, said, “We are delighted that Darren will lead our Under-18s group. He knows exactly what it takes to be a successful Academy graduate and has played a key role in shaping the pathway for so many of our young players in recent years.

“Darren’s excellent relationships across the entire staff will only increase the strong connection between the Academy and first team, further enhancing our ability to produce world-class players ready to excel at Manchester United,” he added.

Fletcher features in an upcoming Lifeblood short, celebrating a special Old Trafford ceremony where the latest group of scholars are presented with the traditional club suit. He spoke passionately at the event about his experiences as a player and the privilege of representing United at the Academy level.

