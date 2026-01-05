Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim

New Delhi, Jan 5 Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday following a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday at Elland Road, marking the team’s continued poor form under the Portuguese coach. Ex-player Darren Fletcher is expected to assume interim charge of the club.

In their official statement, the club explained that the move was made to help the team improve their position in the league standings.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the club said.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday,” the statement added.

Fletcher, who played for United from 2002 to 2015, has remained involved with the club in various coaching roles after his retirement. Currently, he is the head coach of the U-18 team, he was also part of the first-team staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 2021. During his playing career, he contributed to five league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson and was part of the 2008 Champions League-winning squad.

Amorim, a high-profile signing following his successful tenure at Sporting, faced challenges in establishing his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation. He stuck with it despite visible alternative options.

Although there was some progress this season, Amorim rarely demonstrated that his strategic vision was taking hold, as Manchester United consistently encountered setbacks. Notably, they dropped points at home against a Wolves team that had only two points at that stage.

Amorim delivered a passionate tirade after Sunday’s draw, asserting that he is the manager of the Red Devils rather than the head coach, even though United officially referred to him as the head coach. The Portuguese also appeared to criticise the Old Trafford leadership.

