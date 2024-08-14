Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

Manchester, Aug 14 Manchester United have completed the double signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The defenders, who worked with Erik ten Hag while at Ajax, have signed contracts until June 2029 and June 2028 respectively, both with the option to extend for a further year.

At the age of 25, De Ligt has already won the league title in three countries with Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The former Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy winner has made 324 club appearances and has 45 international caps.

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club. In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club," De Ligt was quoted by club's official website.

Mazraoui, 26, has won four league titles, three with Ajax and one with Bayern Munich. The full-back has made 28 appearances for his country and was a key part of the team that reached the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that," Mazraoui said.

United will open their 2024/25 Premier League season on Friday at home against Fulham.

