Manipur DGP felicitates Paris Olympians Mirabai Chanu, Nilakanta Sharma

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 22 : Rajiv Singh, DGP Manipur, along with other senior police officials, felicitated athletes Mirabai Chanu and Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, who took part in the recently concluded Paris Olympics at the Police Headquarters, Imphal.

India's campaign at the Paris Olympics concluded with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Manipur Police shared glimpses of the felicitation ceremony on X and wrote, "2024 Paris Olympians from Manipur namely Ms Mirabai Chanu and Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma were felicitated by DGP Manipur alongwith other senior police officials at the Police Headquarters, Imphal. Manipur Police is proud of their achievements and contributions to the Nation and assured of all encouragement and support in their future endeavours."

Chanu and Nilakanta Sharma hail from Manipur. Chanu missed out on a podium finish by a whisker and secured a fourth-place finish with a combined total of 199kg in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

Meanwhile, Nilakanta Sharma was named in India's men's hockey team's list of alternate players alongside Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Jugraj Singh.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker etched her name into the history books. She became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

She narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

